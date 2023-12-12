Rajinikanth turns 73: Celebrating his birthday with five timeless films

Today marks the 73rd birthday of Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, better known to the world as the legendary Rajinikanth. With a career spanning over five decades, the iconic actor has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, captivating audiences with his unique style and magnetic screen presence. As fans across the globe celebrate the Thalaiva’s special day 73, let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with five of iconic films of Rajinikanth that stand as timeless gems:

1. Muthu (1995):

Language: Tamil, Japanese

Rajinikanth’s Muthu, directed by K.S. Ravikumar, became a cultural phenomenon not just in India but also in Japan. The film’s engaging storyline, combined with Rajinikanth’s charismatic performance, catapulted it to international acclaim. Muthu’s success in Japan made Rajinikanth a beloved figure in the Land of the Rising Sun.

2. Sivaji (2007):

Language: Tamil, Telugu

Shankar’s Sivaji showcased Rajinikanth in a suave and stylish avatar. The film broke numerous box office records and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films at the time of its release. Rajinikanth’s portrayal of a software systems architect fighting against corruption struck a chord with audiences, and the film’s grandeur remains a visual treat.

Advertisement

3. Endhiran (2010):

Language: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu

Directed by S. Shankar, Endhiran, also known as Robot, marked a milestone in Indian cinema with its cutting-edge special effects and gripping narrative. Rajinikanth’s dual role as Dr. Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti showcased his versatility. The film’s success paved the way for the emergence of Indian cinema on the global stage.

4. Kabali (2016):

Language: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu

Pa. Ranjith’s Kabali saw Rajinikanth in a powerful role as a don fighting for the rights of the Tamil community in Malaysia. The film not only shattered box office records but also received critical acclaim for its bold storytelling and Rajinikanth’s impactful performance.

5. Kaala (2018):

Language: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu

Collaborating once again with Pa. Ranjith, Rajinikanth delivered a riveting performance in Kaala. The film addressed social issues and showcased the actor as a slum lord fighting against oppression. Rajinikanth’s portrayal of Kaala Karikaalan earned praise for its depth and intensity.

As Rajinikanth turns 73, fans around the world continue to celebrate the actor’s unparalleled contributions to the world of cinema. His legacy remains immortal, and these five films serve as a testament to the enduring magic of Rajinikanth on the silver screen.