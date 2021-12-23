Kamal Haasan resumes shooting for ‘Vikram’

Despite having been on a break to recuperate from Covid, actor Kamal Haasan has resumed shooting for his 232nd movie ‘Vikram’.

While the unit of ‘Vikram’ resumed shooting on December 10, Kamal Haasan joined the team just yesterday.

Directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, and Kalidas Jayaram among others.

Anirudh Ravichander’s music is on the film, which went into production in August and has completed several schedules. Shooting is progressing at a brisk pace and the combined scenes of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will be shot in this schedule.

The crew consists of cinematographer and National award winner Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, art director Satheesh, choreographer Sandy, director of action Anbariv.

‘Vikram’ is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R. Mahendran.

(With inputs from IANS)