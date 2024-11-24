Sunny Leone unleashes her fierce side in the multilingual thriller ‘Shero’

Sunny Leone, known for her bold roles in Bollywood, is ready to take on a thrilling new challenge in the upcoming psychological thriller ‘Shero’. Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Munnar, Kerala, and helmed by director Sreejith Vijayan, this movie marks a significant milestone in Leone’s career as it is her first multilingual film.

In a recent interview with IANS, Sunny Leone opened up about the preparation and challenges she faced while working on ‘Shero’. The actress, who is popular for her versatile performances, explained that the role required intense preparation.

“I had to learn a lot of lines,” she said. “I learned all of them on my own, and then a dialogue coach helped me refine my delivery, ensuring I understood how to express the lines correctly.”

Advertisement

One of the standout features of ‘Shero’ is its action sequences, which Leone performed herself. The actress shared her experience of working with heavy props and performing challenging stunts.

“I had to work with a solid, heavy chair for one scene, and throwing it around was no easy task,” she recalled. “There was even a moment when I got dropped by a harness, which wasn’t pleasant, but that’s the nature of action scenes. You face these hurdles, but you keep going.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Leone also touched on the experience of acting in a South Indian film, a new venture for her. Despite not knowing the language, she explained that her language coaches and team made the process smoother.

“As long as you have good support and dedicated people around you, learning a new language is not a big deal,” Leone said confidently. “I felt quite comfortable shooting ‘Shero’ because of the incredible team I had around me.”

When asked about drawing inspiration from South Indian cinema, Leone emphasized the importance of staying true to her character.

“For this film, the role required me to bring a sense of realism,” she explained. “I didn’t want to focus on what others had done in the past. Instead, I worked on understanding my character deeply and focused on making her as real as possible.”