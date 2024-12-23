Sunny Leone ‘recipient’ of Mahatari Vandan Scheme Funds in Chhattisgarh

Funds from Chhattisgarh’s Mahatari Vandan Scheme have been fraudulently transferred to a bank account, allegedly created under the name of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, during the past 10 months.

The fake beneficiary account received ₹1,000 every month, amounting to ₹10,000 before the scam was uncovered.

The fraudulent account, listed under “Sunny Leone” as the beneficiary and “Johnny Sins” as her husband, originated from Talur village in the Bastar district. Shockingly, the application was verified and forwarded by anganwadi staff, exposing glaring lapses in the verification process.

The scam came to light when a whistleblower shared screenshots on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), prompting immediate action from the Bastar administration. Bastar Collector Harish S confirmed that the account has been frozen and the accused, identified as Virendra Joshi, is under investigation.

“We received information about the case on Sunday morning and took immediate action. The fraudulent account has been frozen, and an FIR is being filed. The funds will be recovered within a day, and those involved in verifying the application will face strict action,” said the collector.

Attempts to seek a comment from Chhattisgarh’s Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Rajwade were met with silence as her personal assistant cited her unavailability.

The scam has ignited a political storm in Chhattisgarh. Congress state president Deepak Baij accused the BJP-led state government of gross negligence and corruption. “Funds under the Mahatari Vandan Scheme are being released in the name of a porn star. Tomorrow we might hear about benefits being sent to Kareena Kapoor. This highlights the rampant irregularities and corruption under this government,” he said, demanding a thorough investigation.

BJP MLA Sushant Shukla called Baij’s comments “irresponsible” and claimed that the scheme was being implemented transparently. “The Mahatari Vandan Scheme has gained public trust. Congress leaders should apologise for spreading misinformation and undermining a welfare initiative that benefits mothers and sisters across

Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The fraudulent application was reportedly approved using the credentials of an anganwadi worker, revealing critical gaps in oversight at multiple levels. Experts believe the issue may not be isolated.

“Without a comprehensive audit, it’s possible that similar scams are occurring elsewhere. This case underscores the urgent need forstronger monitoring mechanisms,” said Aarti Pandey, a social worker in Chhattisgarh.

While the Bastar administration has acted promptly to recover thefunds and investigate those responsible, critics argue that such scams are symptomatic of deeper systemic failures. The silence from the Women and Child Development Department remains a significant concern.

As local body elections in the state approach, the government’s handling of the Mahatari Vandan scheme and other welfare initiatives is likely to come under intense scrutiny. For now, the fraudulent transfers under the scheme have cast a shadow on its credibility and implementation.