Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spark dating rumors with lunch date

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two of the most beloved stars in the South Indian film industry, have once again caught the public’s eye, fueling ongoing speculation about their relationship.

The pair, often rumored to be dating, were enjoying a lunch date in the sun, indulging in some delicious food.

The couple’s lunch date came out in candid photos shared on social media by a fan, which has only added to the buzz around their rumored romance.

Advertisement

In one of the photos, Rashmika is savoring a hearty meal while dressed casually in a blue crop top and high-waisted jeans. Vijay, looking effortlessly stylish, sat across from her wearing a jacket and a bucket cap. The picture was reportedly taken while Vijay was filming for his upcoming movie, ‘VD 12’, in Sri Lanka.

Rashmika herself shared a picture of the lunch with Vijay on her social media, further adding to the excitement among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

The actress, known for her roles in ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, is currently gearing up for the release of her next big film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, set to hit theaters on December 5. She will reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel, which promises to be a high-octane action drama.

The film’s trailer, released in November, has already generated massive excitement, especially with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun returning in the titular role of Pushpa.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is busy working on ‘VD 12’, a project directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his work on ‘Jersey’. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on this film, which has generated curiosity due to its mysterious title and Vijay’s new look.

In a separate but related piece of news, an eight-year-old engagement video of Rashmika with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty resurfaced online, stirring up more attention.

The video, dating back to 2017, shows the couple exchanging engagement rings when Rashmika was just 21 years old. Their relationship, which started after working together on the film ‘Kirik Party’, ended in 2018. Despite the split, the two maintain a cordial relationship.