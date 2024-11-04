Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber renew wedding vows in Maldives

Following 13 years of togetherness, actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have renewed their wedding vows in Maldives. The couple was joined by their three children and close ones for the intimate ceremony. The duo opted for a dreamy all-white ensemble as they renewed vows with the ocean in the background.

A source close to the couple disclosed, “Sunny and Daniel had wanted to renew their vows for quite some time. But they waited until their children were old enough to understand the significance of the occasion. They believe that when you first marry, you know each other but haven’t yet faced life’s challenges together. Now, after weathering hardships and celebrating beautiful moments as a couple, renewing their promises to each other held a much deeper meaning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)



The source also revealed the reasoning behind the choice of location. “They chose the Maldives because it’s one of their favourite family destinations. They also timed the ceremony with their children’s school break so they could all be together. Sunny and Daniel wanted the kids to understand the values of family, love, and togetherness. They shared vows they had written themselves, and each child spoke about what family means to them. Daniel surprised Sunny with a new engagement ring.”

Moreover, the source disclosed, “This was really about the five of them being together. It wasn’t a grand affair, but rather a quiet celebration. Nisha walked down the aisle with Sunny, while the boys waited for them. Sunny and Nisha wore custom-made gowns designed by Sunny’s stylist friend, while the boys dressed in simple white. The focus was on love and family, keeping things simple yet beautiful.”

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber first exchanged vows in 2011. In 2017, the couple adopted Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra. Subsequently, they welcomed their son Asher and Noah via surrogacy in 2018. On the work front, the actress’ last was Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy.’