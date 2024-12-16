Netizens slam Kapil Sharma for his ‘racist’ remarks on Atlee

Kapil Sharma has often drawn the ire of netizens for his comments on looks and appearances. Recently, the team of the upcoming mass-actioner ‘Baby John’ appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The guests included Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Atlee. During the episode, Kapil made a distasteful comment about Atlee and Archana Puran Singh’s looks. The comments didn’t sit well with the ‘Jawan’ maker who gave it back to the host. Moreover, netizens have taken over social media to slam Kapil’s remarks.

During the episode, Kapil jokingly asked Atlee a question about his looks. “You are such a renowned name in the industry, but has anyone ever refused to believe that you are the popular producer and director Atlee?”

Atlee, who got Kapil’s subtle question, gave the perfect reply. He replied, “Sir, in a way I understood your question. I am actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss because he produced my first film. He asked for the script but he didn’t see how I was looking. Whether I am capable of a hit or not… But he loved my narration. I think people should see that. By appearance, they should not judge. By heart, you’ve to judge.”

In addition, as usual, Kapil Sharma also took a dig at Archana Puran Singh. Kapil introduced the director to her and said, “Her name is Archana Puran Singh because she is a great admirer of Daku Mohan Singh. There was a man in his gang inspired by which her name was kept.” Following this, the audience burst into laughter. However, Atlee schooled Kapil and didn’t shy from coming to Archana’s aid. He called her the show’s ‘saviour’ for him. Atlee said, “Don’t pull her leg, she is the only saviour of the show for me. Whenever she laughs, I am going to laugh, because I know nothing, I am waiting for her cue.” Archana instantly responded, “Well said Atlee, you and I are a team now.”

Kapil Sharma’s question didn’t sit well with several viewers who called out the host on social media. One user wrote, “Kapil Sharma’s main sense of humor is body shaming. No one seems to object to it and he keeps earning money.” Another penned, “I watched this episode this afternoon. I was thinking the same. Maybe his intention was not that but then he should have framed the question in much much better way. But all in all, he is a champion of body shaming so not surprising at all.”

Echoing similar sentiments, one wrote, “Kapil Sharma may be a nice person otherwise, but he makes racist/sexist/body shaming/homophobic jokes all the time on his show. His silly question to Atlee reflects the fair skin colour obsession of North Indians. Unfortunately, the bar has been set very low in India in terms of these so- called ‘comedy shows for the whole family.’” However, a section of users also came to the comedian’s aid iterating that he didn’t mean the comment in bad faith.