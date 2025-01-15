Sundance Film Festival 2025 to proceed amid LA wildfires

The Sundance Film Festival will kick off in Park City, Utah, on January 23, 2025, as planned, even as devastating wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Los Angeles.

Sundance CEO Amanda Kelso and festival director Eugene Hernandez addressed the situation in a heartfelt statement on Monday, acknowledging the ongoing crisis while emphasizing the importance of moving forward.

“Our community has always shown remarkable resilience during challenging times. While we grieve, we also recognize the need to keep going,” they shared.

The statement, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, highlighted the strength and solidarity that bind the creative community.

The decision to proceed comes amidst a wave of cancellations of major Hollywood events, including the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Tea Party, and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Producers Guild of America (PGA) nominations.

The wildfires, which have ravaged Los Angeles County, have taken a tragic toll. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the death count has climbed to 24, with 16 people still unaccounted for as of Sunday.

The Eaton Fire has been the deadliest, claiming the most lives, while the Palisades Fire has resulted in eight fatalities.

The scale of destruction is staggering. Nearly 200,000 residents have been forced to evacuate, and over 39,000 acres—an area more than twice the size of Manhattan—have been reduced to ash.

Despite the grim backdrop, the Sundance Film Festival organizers remain committed to their mission of celebrating creativity and storytelling.

The festival is a cornerstone event for independent cinema, and its continuation serves as a beacon of hope and determination in a challenging time.