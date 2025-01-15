Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers for festive Disney+ movie

Priyanka Chopra is teaming up with her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, for a heartwarming holiday film set to premiere on Disney+ during the 2025 festive season.

The untitled project began filming on January 13 in Toronto, and the set was buzzing with holiday vibes. Priyanka, known for her role in ‘Citadel’, was spotted braving the cold in a chic black hoodie and a long coat with grey and white accents.

Advertisement

Nick kept warm in a dark puffy jacket, while Joe sported a stylish teal cardigan paired with dark-wash jeans.

Advertisement

Adding to the festive spirit, Priyanka later revealed a holiday-inspired outfit featuring a cream long-sleeve top and a flowing red skirt.

The movie’s cast also includes Frankie Jonas, the youngest sibling in the Jonas family, and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star Chloe Bennet, making it a family affair with a touch of Hollywood flair.

Nick, who has showcased his acting chops in projects like ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Scream Queens’, shared his excitement about working alongside Priyanka. In an August 2024 interview with E!

News, he praised her for being a “world-class” scene partner. “It’s great to stay creative at home, discussing characters and ideas, and then bring that energy to the set,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been in the spotlight since their grand wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022, and they continue to balance their personal and professional lives seamlessly.