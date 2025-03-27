Mandy Moore plans to rebuild after LA wildfires destroy her home

Mandy Moore is ready to start fresh after losing her Altadena home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year. The ‘This Is Us’ actress, along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, had been in the middle of a home renovation when disaster struck.

In an Instagram story, Moore shared a post from her interior designer, Sarah Sherman Samuel, showcasing photos of their guest house kitchen—one of the many parts of their home lost to the fire. The kitchen had just been completed in December 2024, as confirmed by designer Emily Farnham.

“I miss this space and our home in Altadena immensely,” Moore wrote. “Looking forward to rebuilding version 2.0.”

The Eaton Fire, which erupted about 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades Fire, swept through Moore’s neighborhood at the start of the year. The actress initially took to Instagram to reassure fans that she, her children, and their pets had safely evacuated.

“Praying and grateful for the first responders,” she wrote.

By the next morning, she updated her followers again, sharing the uncertainty she felt.

“Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night,” she wrote. “Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don’t know if our place made it.”

A few hours later, Moore posted a heartbreaking video of her drive through the wreckage, revealing that her home had been completely destroyed.

“This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home,” she wrote. “I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much. I’m absolutely numb.”

The loss went beyond her home. In another emotional post, she shared that her children’s school and many of her favorite local spots had also been wiped out.

“Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken, but we will be here to rebuild together,” she wrote.

Mandy Moore isn’t alone in this tragedy. Several other celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, James Woods, Diane Warren, Cameron Mathison, and Ricki Lake, also lost their homes to the relentless wildfires.