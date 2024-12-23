Stray Kids makes history with 6th consecutive no. 1 on Billboard 200

Stray Kids has achieved a remarkable milestone in their career, topping the Billboard 200 with their latest release, ‘SKZHOP HIPTAPE’.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the chart, marking the group’s sixth consecutive album to do so. This achievement follows their previous chart-topping albums ‘ODDINARY’, ‘MAXIDENT’, ‘5-STAR’, ‘ROCK-STAR’, and ‘ATE’.

Not only has Stray Kids made history with this latest release, but they have also become the first artist ever to debut their first six albums on the Billboard 200 at No. 1. The Billboard 200, which has been tracking album sales since 1956, has never seen such a streak from any artist before.

With this new achievement, Stray Kids now shares the record for the most No. 1 albums by a group in the 21st century, alongside iconic bands like BTS, Linkin Park, and the Dave Matthews Band. This places Stray Kids in an elite group, further proving their global influence and popularity.

The album had an impressive first week, earning 187,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. This includes 176,000 traditional album sales, making it the top-selling album in the U.S. for the week ending December 19.

Additionally, the album garnered 10,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to nearly 15 million on-demand audio streams.

Stray Kids, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017, is known for their self-produced music, with members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han leading the production team 3Racha. Over the years, the group has continued to evolve, consistently breaking records and gaining international recognition.

Their journey began with the release of their first EP, ‘Mixtape’, in 2018, and they have since achieved multiple successes, including their first platinum-certified album ‘Go Live’ and their first million-selling album ‘Noeasy’.