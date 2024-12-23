Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Peelings’ song from ‘Pushpa 2’: “I was uncomfortable throughout!”

Rashmika Mandanna has been receiving immense praise for her performance in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, with fans lauding her acting skills alongside Allu Arjun. However, the actress recently opened up about her discomfort during the filming of one of the movie’s songs, ‘Peelings’, which has sparked some negative feedback due to its choreography.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Rashmika shared that the song was shot just days before the film’s release, and the entire sequence was completed in a tight five-day schedule.

Reflecting on the experience, she admitted feeling uneasy while filming, particularly because of her phobia of being lifted.

In the song, Rashmika is seen being lifted multiple times, a situation she found particularly challenging.

She revealed, “Most of the time, I felt like I was dancing on Allu Arjun sir. I have a phobia of being lifted, and I wasn’t very comfortable with it. It was a bit overwhelming thinking, ‘How am I going to do this?’”

Despite her initial hesitation, Rashmika acknowledged that the ‘Peelings’ sequence was crucial to the film, and she chose to trust her director and co-actor. “I understood that it was necessary for the song and the film. I decided to go ahead with it, trusting my director and Allu Arjun sir,” she said.

When asked about the negative reviews regarding the choreography, Rashmika took a professional stance. She explained that as an actor, her role is to entertain and meet the expectations of her director. “If I start overthinking or isolating my roles, I would be typecasting myself. I’m here to do my job, and I work to hear the word ‘excellent’ from my director. That’s what matters to me,” she added.

Looking ahead, Rashmika has a busy year, with several exciting projects in the pipeline. This includes ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘Chhaava’, ‘Sikander’, and ‘Kubera’.