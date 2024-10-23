Stray Kids overtake BTS’ Jimin, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans on Billboard World Albums Chart

Globally sensational boyband Stray Kids has a new achievement to boast about with their latest mini-album, ‘ATE.’ The JYP Entertainment octet clinched the top spot on Billboard’s prestigious World Albums Chart. What makes the feat remarkable is that the boy band defeated top HYBE bands which generally dominate the charts. In the week ending October 19, Stray Kids took the crown, outrunning major acts including BTS’ Jimin, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and more.

The album features four tracks: ‘Mountains,’ ‘JJam,’ ‘I Like It,’ and ‘Chk Chk Boom,’ with the latter also being part of the official soundtrack for Marvel’s latest film, Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The K-pop boy band made a strong comeback on the World Albums Chart with its 7th non-consecutive week at the top spot. Meanwhile, the album also maintains its footing in the Billboard 200 chart with its 12th consecutive week on the list.

Following Stray Kid’s ‘ATE’ at No. 2 is BTS’ Jimin’s solo album ‘MUSE.’ Coming in strong at the second position, the album is maintaining its strong position on the chart. Notably, ‘MUSE’ has maintained its presence on the list for 12 straight consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, following Jimin’s album is ENHYPEN’s ‘Romance: Untold’ at No 3. The album made an impressive jump in rank in its 13th consecutive week. Rounding up the top 5, LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Crazy’ held its presence for the 6th consecutive week at No. 4. Finally, NewJeans’ ‘Get Up’ jumped to the fifth spot in its 62nd consecutive week.

Moreover, BOYNEXTDOOR’s ‘19.99’ secured the 10th spot for the 4th week in a row. SEVENTEEN’s ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ climbed to No. 14 in its 24th week on the chart. Additionally, aespa’s ‘Armageddon’ rounded up the top 15.

Previously, Stray Kids’ Changbin talked about the group’s music in an interview with USA Today. He said, “I think we always tried to capture our own story as it is, without trying to make up anything. However, we still tried to make it interesting by telling the story in our own authentic style, no matter what the theme was. One thing for sure is we put our souls and minds into the music.”

Meanwhile, on August 24, the K-pop group kicked off their ‘dominATE’ world tour. The tour will take over stages across Asia, Australia, America and Europe, captivating their global fandom. Moreover, Stray Kids will drop ‘GIANT,’ their second Japanese full-length album next month.