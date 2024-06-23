SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga share praise for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Trailer

The anticipation for the much-awaited release ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues to escalate with each passing day. Joining the ranks of excited netizens who have been captivated by the film’s trailer, directors SS Rajamouli of ‘RRR’ fame and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for ‘Animal,’ recently shared their thoughts on the latest trailer.

On Friday, June 21, the film’s creators unveiled another trailer, further fueling the excitement among fans. Reacting to this latest preview, acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to X to commend Nag Ashwin’s work, stating, “What a power-packed trailer! It perfectly sets the tone for a first-day-first-show experience. Amitabh ji, Darling, and Deepika’s characters appear incredibly layered and intriguing. I’m particularly taken by Kamal sir’s portrayal, as he never fails to amaze. Nagi, can’t wait to delve into your world on the 27th!”

Prior to this, director Sandeep Vanga Reddy shared his enthusiasm on the microblogging platform, describing the trailer as “superb” and revealing he watched it thrice. He expressed his anticipation for a first-day-first-show viewing.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani. The internet has been abuzz since the release of the second trailer, particularly regarding Kamal Hasan’s portrayal in the film.

Originally scheduled for an earlier date, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is now ready to hit screens on June 27. The film, loosely inspired by the Mahabharata, unfolds in a dystopian future in Kasi (Varanasi), spanning from 3102 BC to 2898 AD, focusing on Kalki, the tenth avatar of Vishnu. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Aswini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, this upcoming release marks the first collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, while Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2015 film ‘Piku.’