From pitch to the silver screen: David Warner to make Telugu debut with ‘Robinhood’

Australian cricketer David Warner’s love for Telugu cinema is no mystery. Now, David Warner is going to make his debut in Indian cinema with a cameo role in the upcoming Telugu heist-comedy entertainer, ‘Robinhood. Starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, Venky Kudumula has helmed the film.

Taking to social media, the film’s production banner, Mythri Movie Makers shared the first look of David Warner in the film. Sharing the poster of Warner, they wrote, “After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo. Grand release worldwide on March 28th.”

Soon, Warner also took to social media to express his excitement about starring in the slated project. Taking to X, he wrote, “Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Grand release worldwide on March 28th.”

Since the release of the first look, several fans flooded the comment section expressing their anticipation about Warner’s debut. Meanwhile, David Warner has time and again iterated his love for Telugu cinema. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he shared videos recreating popular Telugu songs such as ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Mind Block’ from ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru.’ Moreover, previously, he collaborated with ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli for an advertisement with Cred UPI. Additionally, he embodied the character of Pushpa Raj in a promotional campaign for a mattress brand, Wakefit.

Meanwhile, speaking with Hindustan Times, Director Venky Kudumula that he always envisioned someone special for the cameo role in ‘Robinhood.’ “From the point I wrote this cameo, I knew I wanted someone special. It is a very important role, and when I shared with my actors and producer that David was on my mind, they were very excited and went ahead with it.”

In the upcoming film, Nithiin plays a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor, as the title suggests. He plays a character named Honey Singh and is involved in a series of robberies. In the film, the actor plays a fearless man with no ulterior motives. ‘Robinhood’ will hit theatres on March 28.