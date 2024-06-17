Bhairava Anthem unveiled by Kalki 2898 AD, ft. Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh

India’s cinematic landscape is ablaze with excitement as the curtains are drawn back on what promises to be the nation’s musical masterpiece of the year. The stage is set, the anticipation palpable, and finally, the veil is lifted to reveal the majestic “Bhairava Anthem” from the epic saga, Kalki 2898 AD.

This anthem, a fusion of talent and culture, stands tall as a testament to the unity of North and South India, embodied by none other than the stellar duo of Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh. Their collaboration, long-awaited by fans, is a harmonious blend of their distinct styles, brought to life against the backdrop of Kashi’s futuristic realm.

Watch the ‘Bhairava Anthem’ here:

In this visual marvel, viewers are transported to a world where darkness meets innovation, where tradition intertwines with the avant-garde. Set to the soul-stirring vocals of Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics that speak to the essence of Prabhas’s character, Bhairava, the anthem is a symphony of emotions.

Crafted by the talented duo of lyricist Kumaar and composer Santhosh Narayanan, the anthem’s beats resonate with the pulse of the nation. Choreographed to perfection by Pony Verma, the music video captures the essence of both artists, clad in black lungis and turbans, as they dance with abandon, each step a testament to their prowess.

A moment of pure magic unfolds as Prabhas, with his trademark swagger, lifts his lungi and strides away, leaving Diljit in awe, his hands joined in admiration. It’s a scene that’s bound to leave audiences spellbound, a mic-drop moment that lingers long after the music fades.

With an ensemble cast featuring the likes of legends such as Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, alongside the luminous Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to redefine Indian cinema. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this magnum opus is slated for a global release on the 27th of June, 2024.

As the countdown begins, fans brace themselves for an experience unlike any other, where music transcends boundaries, and cinema becomes a celebration of unity in diversity. The Bhairava Anthem is not just a song; it’s a cultural phenomenon, a beacon of hope in a world yearning for harmony.