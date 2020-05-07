Panic struck following a gas leak from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam killing at least 10 people.. The incident took place at the plant of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd in Venkatapuram. The leak occurred at around 3:30 am on Thursday morning at the chemical plant that was shut due to the countrywide lockdown.

More than 1000 persons in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick following the gas leak. Since then, the disturbing images and videos of people lying unconscious on roads have surfaced on social media. Post this, many celebrities took to social media and expressed their shock over the same. Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and other South celebs are praying for Vizag.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “After the virus and now the gas attack, I think the only thing left is aliens attacking.”

“Since film industry is shut , God is busy making real life thriller movies.”

“There are only 3 entities who kill men women and children without discrimination of religion, caste and nationality and they are TERRORISTS, VIRUSES and GOD.”

“I hope God has not developed some mental health problems considering how he’s on a spree creating deadly viruses and causing gas leak accidents.”

“God by definition is the creator and controller of each and everything in nature and hence the virus and the gas are his doing ..Yet we tend to blame everyone except God because we are scared (sic).”

Allu Arjun also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s really heart breaking to see Vizag which one of the most special places in my life in such a state. I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest (sic).”

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is disturbed by the visuals of the Vizag gas leak that are doing rounds on social media. He wrote, “Deeply disturbed by the visuals from the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones (sic).”

Hundreds of people who were facing breathing problems have been rushed to nearby hospitals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) in the wake of this shocking situation.

The incident has reminded many of the 1984 Bhopal Gas leak, one of the worst industrial disasters in history when gas leaked from a pesticide plant operated by Union Carbide killing around 3,500 people.