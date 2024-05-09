Vijay Deverakonda’s double delight: Two new films unveiled on birthday

Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has some exciting news for his fans on his special day! On his birthday, May 9, Vijay revealed not one but two big projects he’s got in the pipeline.

First up, Vijay is reuniting with director Rahul Sankrityan for his 14th movie, titled ‘VD14’. Fans might remember their previous collaboration in the thriller ‘Taxiwaala’, which was a hit among audiences. This time, they’re diving into a period-action drama set in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this intriguing venture.

Accompanying the announcement was a striking movie poster with Vijay’s caption hinting at the film’s intense theme, “‘The Legend of the Cursed Land’. Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial (sic).”

Advertisement

'The Legend of the Cursed Land' Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/estyTYSUrj — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2024

But wait, there’s more! Vijay, the birthday boy, isn’t stopping there. He’s also joining forces with producer Dil Raju and director Ravi Kiran Kola for another project dubbed #SVC59. This marks Vijay’s first foray into the rural action genre, promising a fresh cinematic experience. The poster for this project, unveiled on social media, showcases Vijay in a bold red hue, hinting at the intensity of the narrative.

Speaking of recent successes, Vijay’s latest film ‘Family Star’ has been garnering praise from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Parasuram Petla, this heartwarming tale marks Vijay’s maiden collaboration with actress Mrunal Thakur. The film follows the story of Govardhan, portrayed by Vijay, a man deeply dedicated to his family’s happiness.

Produced by Dil Raju, ‘Family Star’ hit theaters on April 5, 2024, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, expanding its reach to a wider audience.

With these exciting projects on the horizon and his recent successes, it’s evident that Vijay Deverakonda is on a roll, captivating audiences with his versatile performances and diverse choice of roles. Fans can’t wait to see what he has in store next as he continues to push the boundaries of Telugu cinema!