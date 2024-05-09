Kiran Rao applauds growing LGBTQ representation in cinema

Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently shared her optimism about the increasing representation of LGBTQ stories in mainstream cinema. Serving as a jury member for the narrative segment of the upcoming Kashish Pride Film Festival, Rao expressed delight at witnessing the progress, albeit gradual, in the inclusion of queer narratives on screen.

Acknowledging the strides made in portraying queer characters in films and web series, Rao emphasized the importance of further advancing such representation. While noting the ongoing need to address queer issues separately, she highlighted the encouraging trend of diverse and nuanced portrayals of LGBTQ individuals in various media platforms.

Rao underscored the societal significance of this evolution, viewing cinema as a reflection of societal progress. She celebrated the positive transformations witnessed in India’s cinematic landscape over the past two decades, emphasizing the need for continued growth and sensitivity.

The 15th edition of the Kashish Pride Film Festival, scheduled from May 15 to 19 at venues including Liberty Cinema, Alliance Française de Bombay, and Cinepolis, promises an extensive lineup of 133 films from 46 countries. Festival director Sridhar Rangayan revealed that the selection includes works by ten transgender filmmakers, enriching the diversity of perspectives presented.

Expressing her long-standing desire to contribute to the LGBTQ community, Kiran Rao shared her enthusiasm for participating in the festival as a means of engagement and learning. Reflecting on her experience as a jury member, she described it as enriching, having the opportunity to engage with a wide array of films from around the world and to interact with fellow jury members.

Rao’s sentiments echo a broader sentiment within the filmmaking community, affirming the importance of inclusive storytelling and the celebration of diverse voices. As audiences continue to demand authentic representations, the industry is poised to embrace and champion LGBTQ narratives with increasing fervor.