Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ climax shoot begins in Hyderabad

Nani’s latest project, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram,’ has been buzzing with excitement ever since it was announced. Directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, this film marks a noteworthy collaboration between Nani and Athreya after their successful venture with ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ in 2022.

Now, as the film enters its final phase of production, all eyes are on its climax shoot, which recently kicked off in Hyderabad. Promising an intense and action-packed finale, the team has pulled out all the stops to create a breathtaking spectacle. A massive set has been erected at an aluminum factory, emphasizing the scale and grandeur of the production.

DVV Entertainment took to social media to share their excitement, announcing the commencement of the climax shoot and inviting audiences to gear up for an exhilarating experience. With this news, anticipation for the film’s release on August 29th has reached new heights.

But ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ isn’t just about action; it’s a finely woven narrative that aims to captivate audiences worldwide. With a talented cast including SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sai Kumar P, supported by the musical brilliance of Jakes Bejoy, the editing prowess of Karthika Srinivas, and the cinematography expertise of Murali G, the film promises to be a cinematic treat.

As fans eagerly await Nani’s portrayal in this thrilling role, the countdown to ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s’ release has begun. Mark your calendars for August 29th, as this film is set to take you on a gripping and unforgettable journey.