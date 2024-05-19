Sriya Reddy thrilled by response to ‘Thalamai Seyalagam’ role

Actress Sriya Reddy is riding high on the waves of appreciation following her role in the political web series ‘Thalamai Seyalagam’. In a recent interview, she expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response to the show, particularly highlighting the acclaim for her portrayal as the right hand of the Chief Minister.

“It’s been truly overwhelming,” Sriya gushed, reflecting on the outpouring of support for the series. She credited director Vasanthabalan for his adept guidance, noting that working under his direction often feels effortless. “With Vasanthabalan sir, it’s like magic. You just have to be present, let your eyes speak volumes, and the rest falls into place.”

Addressing the diverse reactions from viewers, Sriya revealed a mix of praise and encouragement. “People have been incredibly supportive of my performance, urging me to take on more projects,” she shared with a smile. Amidst the positive feedback, she was deeply moved by comparisons to the legendary Smita Patil, a figure she has long admired.

When asked about her criteria for selecting roles, Sriya emphasized her preference for characters with depth and complexity. “I thrive on roles that challenge me,” she explained. “The more layered, the better. I want to sink my teeth into a character and explore its nuances.”

Preparing for her roles is a meticulous process for Sriya, as she delves into the psyche of her characters. Recalling her preparation for ‘Thalamai Seyalagam’, she described an intensive routine that involved early morning dialogue rehearsals and drawing inspiration from iconic performances like Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker.

“For this web series, I immersed myself in the script months before filming,” Sriya revealed. “By the time we started shooting, the dialogues felt like second nature to me. I was completely immersed and ready to bring my character to life.”

As Sriya Reddy continues to captivate audiences with her compelling performances, her dedication to her craft shines through, making her a formidable force in the world of entertainment.