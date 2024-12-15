Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s epic 20-year reunion in ‘Suriya45’!

Trisha Krishnan is set to reunite with actor Suriya for his highly anticipated film, tentatively titled ‘Suriya45’. This marks a significant collaboration between the two stars, who have not worked together in nearly two decades.

Their last on-screen pairing was in the 2005 action drama ‘Aaru’, directed by Hari. The new film, helmed by RJ Balaji, will bring their chemistry back to the big screen, much to the excitement of their fans.

Advertisement

The announcement was made by the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, which shared a poster featuring Trisha Krishnan on Instagram.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Warrior Pictures (@dreamwarriorpictures)

The post welcomed her to the project with the caption, “Adding grace, charm, and power to #Suriya45 – welcome aboard, @trishakrishnan! A cinematic treat awaits.” The film promises to be a visual spectacle, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by G K Vishnu.

Trisha and Suriya have a long history of successful collaborations. Apart from ‘Aaru’, they also starred together in the 2002 hit ‘Mounam Pesiyadhe’ and were part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’ in 2004.

Meanwhile, Trisha continues to make waves in the industry. She was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Leo’, alongside Thalapathy Vijay, which became one of the biggest hits of 2023. In addition to her work with Suriya, Trisha is also gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Identity’, set to hit theaters in January 2025.

The film, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, features Trisha in a gripping investigative drama alongside actor Tovino Thomas. The teaser, which was recently released, promises a suspenseful narrative, with Trisha playing a pivotal role in the story.

‘Identity’ also stars Mandira Bedi, Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, and others in key roles, and is produced by Ragam Movies and Confident Group.