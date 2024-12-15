Karan Aujla and Hanumankind rock Bengaluru in sold-out concert

The ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour by singer and rapper Karan Aujla hit a high note in Bengaluru on December 13, as viral sensation Hanumankind joined him on stage.

Performing to a crowd of over 20,000 at the Nice Grounds stadium, the night was a thrilling celebration of music, energy, and connection.

Advertisement

Aujla, known for hits like ‘Softly’, ‘Players’, and ‘Tauba Tauba’, delivered a dynamic setlist that had the audience singing along.

Advertisement

The highlight of the evening came when Hanumankind joined Karan Aujla for a unique mash-up of ‘Big Dawgs’. The collaboration added a fresh, electrifying vibe to the concert, leaving fans buzzing.

Expressing his gratitude, Aujla said, “The love and energy from Bengaluru have been overwhelming. A huge thank you to Hanumankind for making this night even more special. It’s moments like these that remind me why I do what I do.”

Hanumankind, who shot to fame with his viral track ‘Big Dawgs’, has gained recognition from both Indian and international rappers, making his appearance a significant moment in the tour.

The Bengaluru concert is part of the Indian leg of Aujla’s world tour, which kicked off in Chandigarh on December 7. Following Bengaluru, the 27-year-old artist is set to perform in Delhi NCR on December 15, 17, and 19, before concluding the tour in Mumbai on December 21.

Reflecting on his journey, Aujla shared, “This tour is more than just a series of concerts; it’s a celebration of the bond I share with my fans. Returning to India, where my musical journey began, feels like coming full circle. It’s incredibly special to perform for the people who’ve supported me since day one.”

The ‘It Was All A Dream’ tour marks Aujla’s debut arena showcase in India, a milestone in his career. He added, “Through this tour, I want to create an unforgettable experience that celebrates our roots and the power of music to connect us all.”

Earlier this year, Aujla made waves with his hit single ‘Tauba Tauba’ from the album ‘Bad Newz’. Known for his consistent chart-toppers like ‘Softly’ and ‘On Top’, Aujla continues to cement his place as a music icon.