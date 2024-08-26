Tovino Thomas demands accountability following Hema Committee Report

In a recent statement, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has weighed in on the growing crisis in the Malayalam film industry, following a series of high-profile resignations and serious allegations. Thomas’s comments come in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee’s report, which has shed light on troubling issues related to the treatment of women in the industry.

During a media briefing, Tovino Thomas made it clear that accountability and justice are essential in resolving the ongoing scandal. “Those who are accused must step down. If they are found guilty, they should face appropriate punishment. Wrongdoers must face the consequences of their actions,” he asserted. His comments underline a broader concern for creating safer environments for women not just in the film industry but in all workplaces.

The Kerala #HighCourt today stayed for one week the SIC’s order directing the Kerala government to release the Justice K Hema Committee report on women’s working conditions in the film industry.https://t.co/t0eQAiQcwU#Kerala #India #TheStatesman Advertisement — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) July 24, 2024

The Justice Hema Committee’s report, released on August 19, has brought to the forefront significant concerns regarding the systemic mistreatment of women within the Malayalam film industry. This report has catalyzed the formation of a special investigative team by the government to thoroughly address these allegations.

The repercussions of the report have been swift and dramatic. Notably, renowned Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith resigned from his position as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misconduct by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra. The resignation highlights the immediate impact of the report on key figures within the industry.

Kerala’s Minister for Cultural and Youth Affairs, Saji Cherian, has promised a rigorous investigation into the claims. “The government will not shield anyone who is guilty. If the allegations against Film Academy Chairman Ranjith are true, we will take appropriate action,” Cherian stated.

In addition to Ranjith’s resignation, the industry is also facing scrutiny due to allegations against Siddique, a leading actor and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Actress Revathy Sampath has accused Siddique of sexual misconduct. Sampath alleges that Siddique initially contacted her through a fake social media account, which led to an unsettling and threatening professional encounter.

Sampath has expressed her frustration with the lack of support she received after the incident. “I sought help but received no support. There were no support groups available to me. I’ve taken legal action in the past, but I am unable to pursue it further now,” she shared in an interview with ANI.