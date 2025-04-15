HIT 3 trailer: Nani’s blood-soaked thriller will leave you stunned

Get ready, thriller fans—Natural Star Nani is back with ‘Hit 3’, and he’s diving deep into a world of chaos, crime, and creeping suspense with ‘HIT: The Third Case’!

The much-anticipated trailer for the third film in the popular HIT franchise just dropped, and it’s every bit as chilling and gripping as fans hoped for.

Known for his ability to slip into intense, emotionally complex roles, Nani is playing a cop once again—but this time, he looks more broken, more desperate, and more dangerous than ever.

The ‘Hit 3’ trailer throws us straight into the shadows of a gruesome crime scene, where nothing is as it seems. Murky visuals, blood-spattered walls, and a haunting score set the stage for a thriller that promises to be a nerve-wracking ride.

From the very first second, it’s clear that this isn’t just another cop drama. The film dives into psychological depths—showing Nani’s character as a man carrying invisible scars, trying to solve a mystery that’s as much about the killer as it is about himself.

There are moments of quiet pain, flashes of rage, and blink-and-you-miss-it clues that tease a jaw-dropping twist.

The trailer’s biggest punch? It doesn’t give away much—but leaves you with goosebumps. It’s sharp, cryptic, and ends on a note that screams, “You won’t see it coming.”

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the mastermind behind the first two HIT films, this third installment looks like a darker, more emotional beast. With Micky J Meyer amping up the tension with his eerie background score, and Prashanti Tipirneni backing the film under Wall Poster Cinema in collaboration with Unanimous Productions, the team seems to be firing on all cylinders.

Fans of the franchise will remember how ‘HIT: The First Case’ and ‘The Second Case’ turned into sleeper hits thanks to their tight storytelling and nail-biting suspense. And going by this trailer, the third entry looks set to raise the bar even higher.

Adding to the hype, Nani took to Instagram to share a chilling new poster of himself drenched in blood, staring dead into the camera with an expression that says: “You’re not ready for what’s coming.” Along with it, he wrote: “Let’s meet on May 1st at our favourite place. Theatres 🙂 TRAILER is OUT.”

That’s right—’HIT: The Third Case’ is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2025, and if the trailer is anything to go by, this one’s going to leave audiences gasping till the very last frame.