Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy head amid sexual misconduct

The recent publication of the Hema Committee report on the working conditions for women in Malayalam cinema has caused a stir in the industry, leading to significant repercussions. One of the most notable outcomes has been the resignation of filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan from his role as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

The catalyst for Ranjith Balakrishnan’s resignation was an accusation made by Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra on August 23. Mitra alleged that Balakrishnan had behaved inappropriately during the audition for his 2009 film, “Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha.”

The film, which featured prominent actors like Mammootty, Shwetha Menon, and Mythili, was the brainchild of Ranjith Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan’s career in Malayalam cinema began with his writing work on “Oru Maymaasa Pulariyil” in 1987. However, it was the success of his script for “Orkkapurathu” in 1988 that marked his rise. His subsequent works, including “Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal,” “Pradeshika Varthakal,” and “Pookkalam Varavayi,” further established him as an actor.

In addition to his work as a writer, Balakrishnan made directed “Raavanaprabhu,” the sequel to “Devasuram.”

The Hema Committee report and the resulting testimonies have underscored the need for greater accountability and improved working conditions in the Malayalam film industry. Balakrishnan’s resignation from the Kerala Chalachitra Academy reflects a broader reckoning within the industry, highlighting ongoing issues of harassment and the necessity for systemic change. As the industry grapples with these revelations, the focus remains on fostering a safer and more equitable environment for women in the industry.