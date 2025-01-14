‘The Raja Saab’ poster OUT: Prabhas stuns in festive horror-comedy look

Prabhas is back with a fresh and exciting look in the festive poster of his upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab’, unveiled this Tuesday to coincide with Sankranthi and Pongal celebrations.

‘The Raja Saab’ poster presents the actor in a stylish yet vintage avatar, exuding a joyful, celebratory energy that hints at the film’s unique blend of horror and comedy.

Advertisement

Fans are already buzzing with curiosity about his new role, which promises to offer both eerie thrills and plenty of laughs.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

In ‘The Raja Saab’, Prabhas steps into the shoes of a man who returns to his ancestral home, only to uncover the presence of a vengeful spirit haunting the property.

This marks a shift for the actor, as he moves away from his intense, larger-than-life roles and embraces a more mischievous and spectral persona, reminiscent of his earlier, beloved characters.

Fans can expect a captivating mix of supernatural suspense and humor, delivered with Prabhas’s signature charm.

Directed by Maruthi, a well-known name in Telugu cinema for his expertise in the horror-comedy genre, ‘The Raja Saab’ promises to be a thrilling ride.

The film is production of Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, with music composition by Thaman S. It will be released in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

This film also marks Prabhas’s second project following the massive success of ‘Kalki: 2898 AD’. Fans can look forward to seeing him in a role that is both fun and frightening.

In addition to his film career, Prabhas has also launched ‘The Script Craft’, a platform aimed at empowering writers. The initiative allows writers to submit their story ideas, which receive ratings from the audience.