‘Idli Kadai’ posters OUT: Dhanush confirms April 2025 release

Tamil superstar Dhanush has stirred excitement among fans by dropping fresh posters from his much-anticipated film, ‘Idli Kadai’.

Marking his fourth venture as a director, the film is going to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

On Monday, Dhanush took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share two captivating ‘Idli Kadai’ posters on the occasion of Pongal.

In one, the actor-director is seen gazing thoughtfully against a serene backdrop. The other poster features a heartfelt moment between Dhanush and his co-star, National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen. Alongside the visuals, he extended festive greetings to fans, writing, “Happy Pongal.”

The buzz around ‘Idli Kadai’ began in September 2024 when Dhanush first teased the project with a concept poster. The image depicted a quaint roadside shop under a starry sky, accompanied by the cryptic text, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya.” The film’s title was revealed shortly after.

Nithya Menen, who recently bagged the National Award for her stellar performance in ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, reunites with Dhanush in ‘Idli Kadai’. Their previous collaboration received widespread acclaim for its engaging storyline and on-screen chemistry.

During the audio launch of ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, Dhanush expressed his desire to work with Menen on multiple projects, a wish that has now materialized.

The ensemble cast of ‘Idli Kadai’ includes Shalini Pandey, Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj, and Rajkiran. Behind the scenes, the film boasts an impressive team: music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK.

Produced under Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films in partnership with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures, this Tamil-language drama promises a compelling narrative.

Principal photography for the film began in September 2024, and fans have been eagerly following its progress. With Dhanush’s dual role as actor and director, coupled with a stellar cast and crew, ‘Idli Kadai’ is shaping up to be a cinematic treat.