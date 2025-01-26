Thalapathy Vijay unveils first look of ‘Jana Nayagan’!

Actor Thalapathy Vijay delighted fans on Republic Day with the announcement of his much-anticipated 69th film, titled ‘Jana Nayagan’.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film promises to be a gripping political action thriller, and the first look has already sparked excitement among fans.

In the poster, Thalapathy Vijay exudes charisma, donning a blue denim shirt, black pants, and dark sunglasses. The image captures him taking a selfie amidst a massive crowd, perfectly encapsulating the film’s title, which translates to “People’s Leader.”

Sharing the poster on social media, Vijay kept it simple with the caption, “#JanaNayagan.”

Fans were quick to express their enthusiasm, flooding social media with comments like “Thalaiva!” and “Fire.”

Produced by KVN Productions, ‘Jana Nayagan’ marks the studio’s debut Tamil production. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others.

Music maestro Anirudh Ravichander is composing the soundtrack, marking his fifth and final collaboration with Vijay after delivering hits in ‘Kaththi’ (2014), ‘Master’ (2021), ‘Beast’ (2022), and ‘Leo’ (2023).

‘Jana Nayagan’ was officially announced in September 2024 under the working title ‘Thalapathy 69’. Principal photography began in early 2025, with key sequences filmed in Chennai and Payanoor. The film’s cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan, while Pradeep E. Ragav takes charge of editing.

Initially slated for release on October 17, 2025, the film has been postponed. The makers have not announced the new date yet.

Before ‘Jana Nayagan’, Vijay starred in ‘The Greatest of All Time’, a sci-fi action film directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie, produced by AGS Entertainment, emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. It revolved around a RAW agent’s mission gone wrong, with gripping twists and emotional depth.