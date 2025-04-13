Suriya’s ‘Retro’ vibes hit high with power-packed single ‘The One’

Superstar Suriya is back to shake things up — and this time, he’s doing it with ‘Retro’. The upcoming film’s third single, ‘The One’, just dropped and it’s already making waves across the internet for all the right reasons.

If you thought the first two songs gave us a taste of what’s coming, this latest track cranks up the energy to a whole new level.

Sung by the incredibly soulful Sid Sriram and the ever-experimental Santhosh Narayanan (who also composed the track), ‘The One’ brings a pulsating rhythm and raw intensity.

Add to that a powerful rap portion by SVDP and lyrics penned by Vivek, and you’ve got a song that’s built to dominate playlists. It’s electric, it’s edgy, and it perfectly fits the mood of a film that promises both grit and emotion.

Before this high-octane number, the team had already dropped two very different but equally impactful songs: ‘Kannadi Poove’, a soft romantic ballad that melted hearts, and ‘Kanimaa’, a cheerful wedding number that had fans dancing in their seats.

With ‘The One’, the makers have shown that ‘Retro’’s music palette is as diverse as it is dynamic.

Directed by the ever-innovative Karthik Subbaraj, ‘Retro’ marks his first collaboration with Suriya — and expectations are sky-high. The film brings together a stellar cast with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, along with seasoned actors like Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. Fans are also in for a treat with Shriya Saran making a special appearance in a surprise cameo.

The buzz around ‘Retro’ first began to build last Christmas, when the teaser was unveiled. And what a teaser it was — opening with stunning visuals of Varanasi, it gave us an emotional sneak peek into the heart of the film.

One standout moment features Pooja Hegde’s character tying a sacred thread around Suriya’s wrist, symbolizing his decision to abandon a violent past and embrace a life of love and peace. The teaser set the tone for a movie that promises intense drama, emotional depth, and plenty of action.

Suriya fans have even more reason to celebrate. His last outing, ‘Kanguva’, directed by Siva, was a massive project in itself — a period action fantasy spanning 1,500 years, packed with battle sequences and grandeur. Now, with ‘Retro’, he’s switching gears but keeping the intensity intact.

As for Pooja Hegde, she recently appeared alongside Shahid Kapoor in ‘Deva’, which hit theatres earlier this year. With ‘Retro’, she steps into a new avatar, and fans are excited to see her chemistry with Suriya on screen.