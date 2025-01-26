Indonesian delegation sings ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ at President’s banquet: WATCH

A delegation from Indonesia recently brought Bollywood to the heart of India. At a special banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, the Indonesian guests serenaded the audience with the iconic Bollywood track “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

This impromptu musical gesture was part of a broader celebration of the growing ties between the two nations.

The event, held at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, was in honor of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is on his first state visit to India.

Alongside him were senior Indonesian ministers, who joined in the cultural exchange. The song, originally composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, is a timeless favorite from the 1998 Bollywood film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

Watch the Indonesian delegation sing ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’:

#WATCH | Delhi: A delegation from Indonesia sang Bollywood song ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honour of Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The delegation included senior Indonesian ministers. The… pic.twitter.com/CNttOIlSze — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film was a massive hit and continues to resonate with audiences.

The Indonesian delegation’s rendition of the song met with warmth and enthusiasm. This moment of shared joy came just ahead of Indonesia’s participation in India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. President Subianto is the Chief Guest of the event.

The Republic Day festivities will also feature a performance by Indonesia’s prestigious 190-member military band. It includes the Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a symbol of the discipline and honor of the Indonesian Military Academy.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto met at Hyderabad House in Delhi. They discussed strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia.

The two leaders emphasized collaboration in key areas. That includes defense, security, maritime cooperation, economic growth, and fostering deeper people-to-people connections.