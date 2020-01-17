Some people say that star kids are born with a silver spoon. Thus, they get the cut. While others believe it is due to the name and fame earned by their parents that celeb children have it easy in the industry. Unfortunately, that is not true all the time. Apart from coming from a similar background, one needs to have the talent, dedication, and luck to make it huge.

There have been many instances wherein spite of being given stellar and spectacular launch vehicles, celeb kids have not survived for long in the film industry. For those who did, they have grown to become audience favourites, sweeping away awards, having millions of fan following, and a string of hit films to their credit. Today, we are talking about South star kids who have been making it big in the Southern film industry.

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan who made it big since his debut is none other than Malayalam films superstar Mammootty’s son. Dulquer is not just good looking but is super-talented too and has various hit films under his name including Bangalore Days, Charlie, OK Kanmani.

Ram Charan Tej

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan made his film debut with Chirutha in 2007 but was unable to make a mark at that time. It was his second movie, Magadheera that did well at the box-office and instantly made him an overnight star. With the Bollywood movie Zanjeer opposite Priyanka Chopra under his belt too, he can rightly be called a successful star kid from the south.

Allu Arjun

Allu Aravind’s son Allu Arjun needs no introduction today. Coming from a family of megastars including uncle Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun is a huge movie star in the southern cinema. Allu Arjun’s latest film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has already entered into the Rs 100 crore club.

View this post on Instagram Alavaikunthapurramuloo Teaser out on Dec 11th . #alavaikunthapurramuloo A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:16pm PST

Naga Chaitanya

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya made his debut in 2009 with Josh, which did fairly well at the box-office. It was his second movie Ye Maaya Chesave opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu that got him noticed and put him on the path to success. His other hit movies include 100%, Manam and the recently released Venky Mama.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj, the youngest son of late actor Sukumaran, achieved more success than his elder brother Indrajith. His hit movies include Classmates, Mumbai Police, Picket 43 and the National Award-winning movie Ennu Ninte Moideen. He has also acted in Bollywood films.