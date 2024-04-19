Guruvayoorambala Nadayil teaser unveiled: Prithviraj Sukumaran promises hilarious comedy

The excitement for ‘Guruvayoorambala Nadayil’ just got a serious boost as the film’s teaser dropped, offering a sneak peek into what promises to be a hilarious ride. The teaser kicks off with Basil Joseph’s character, deep in prayer, grappling with the nerve-wracking anticipation of an impending wedding.

Then enters Prithviraj Sukumaran, portrayed as a simple man by a female character, while Basil Joseph’s Vinu is hailed as the sharp-witted one. The dynamic between these characters sets the stage for what appears to be a comedy-packed storyline.

Directed by Vipin Das, known for his previous hit ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, and produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and C V Sarathy, ‘Guruvayoorambala Nadayil’ has already piqued interest with its teaser.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who recently portrayed an antagonist in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is also making waves with his upcoming projects. His role in ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’, directed by Blessy, has garnered attention. Based on Benyamin’s bestselling novel, the film recounts the compelling story of Najeeb, a Kerala immigrant who finds himself enslaved on a remote goat farm in the Middle East.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, released on April 10, 2024, featured an ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, facing off against Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ at the box office.

As anticipation builds for ‘Guruvayoorambala Nadayil’, fans eagerly await to see Prithviraj’s comedic chops alongside Basil Joseph’s wit. With a talented team behind the scenes and a promising teaser setting the tone, this film is shaping up to be a must-watch for comedy enthusiasts and movie buffs alike.