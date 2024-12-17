Sobhita Dhulipala’s banjara-inspired pre-wedding look pays homage to her backpacking days

Newlywed actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently turned heads with a heartfelt tribute to her “backpacking days” during one of her pre-wedding celebrations.

Dressed in a stunning ‘Banjara’-themed ensemble, Sobhita beautifully merged nostalgia with elegance, celebrating the experiences that shaped her identity.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Sobhita shared glimpses of the celebration, calling it a “Young People’s Party” (or YPP, as she fondly joked). The actress exuded bohemian charm in a meticulously crafted Sabyasachi lehenga.

The outfit—a ‘bagru’ multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’—featured antique ‘zardozi’ embroidery, hand-painted mirror borders, and was paired with a classic hand-woven cotton ‘dupatta’. She completed the look with Sabyasachi’s signature ‘Kanthi’ blouse, adding a touch of effortless grace.

In her caption, Sobhita reminisced about her free-spirited backpacking days, writing, “A Banjara-themed homage to my backpacking days that have shaped the very core of who I am. Archival Sabya for the bohemian soul. I felt seen. Beheld.”

Celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who crafted the look, also shared photos of the actress. He pointed out at intricate details of her attire. He highlighted the traditional craftsmanship, noting that the look was elevated with ‘parandi’, statement ‘Chandbali’ earrings crafted in 22k gold from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery line, and matching hand-embellished bellies.

The wedding festivities culminated in a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4. The venue holds deep sentimental value for Naga Chaitanya’s family. Akkineni Nageswara Rao had established it in 1976. Surrounded by close friends and family, the intimate ceremony radiated love and legacy.

For the big day, former backpacking enthusiast Sobhita chose a classic saree. She paired it with traditional jewelry. Naga Chaitanya embraced heritage in a simple ‘pancha’ (a dhoti drape). Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s father, was the first to share official photos from the wedding, expressing his joy.

“Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter has been an emotional and special moment for me,” he wrote. The entire family warmly welcomed Sobhita.