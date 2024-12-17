Aamir Khan opens up on his ‘scary’ dream project ‘Mahabharata’

Aamir Khan is currently busy with the Oscar campaigning of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ which he has backed. Helmed by Kiran Rao, the light-hearted social film is India’s official entry for the Oscars. In a recent interview, the actor-producer talked about his passion project ‘Mahabharata’ and his acting plans. Calling his dream project a scary one, Aamir revealed his apprehensions about the film’s fate.

During his interview with BBC, when probed about his future plans, Aamir emphasised his interest in backing films. “I really want to produce a lot more films and give an opportunity to young talent. I’ll continue acting. I usually do 1 film in 2-3 years as an actor but in the next decade or so, I am hoping to do one film a year. I hope to produce a lot more films with the stories that I love.”

The actor also talked about his dream project ‘Mahabharata’ and his qualms about the film. “Well, that’s my dream project and it’s a very scary project. So huge and I am scared of getting it wrong. It’s a huge responsibility because as Indians, it’s something so close to us, it’s in our blood. So, I want to get it right. I want to make every Indian proud. I also want to show the world what India has.” Aamir added, “I don’t know if it will happen, but it’s something I want to work towards. So, let’s see.”

Previously in 2018, writer Anjum Rajabali that Aamir Khan was focusing on creating a grand-scale project on the ‘Mahabharata.’ Reportedly the film was rumoured to be made on a budget of 1000 crores and Aamir walked out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic to pursue his dream project.

On the work front, Aamir Khan’s last was the adaption film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film failed to create buzz at the box office and underperformed. Moving ahead, the actor is going to make a comeback with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ The title will also star Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. The film is currently in post-production and will likely release in 2025.