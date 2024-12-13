Siddharth addresses controversial JCB dig comment over ‘Pushpa 2’ crowds

Since its release, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ has been on a wildfire rampage at the box office, breaking records left, right, and centre. Amidst the spree of milestones, actor Siddharth commented on the heavy crowds ‘Pushpa 2’ is drawing. The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor jibed at the massive crowd at a promotional event for the film in Patna. Following a backlash, Siddharth has addressed his controversial comment. The actor downplayed ‘Pushpa 2’s popularity stating that large crowds cannot be equated to a film’s success.

During a press interaction for his upcoming release ‘Miss You’ at Chennai, Siddharth was asked whether he has any ‘problem’ with Allu Arjun. The question was concerning his comment on ‘Pushpa 2.’ To this, the actor responded, “I have a problem with word ‘problem’ itself and don’t think I need to clarify on the same. Congratulations to the team of Pushpa 2 for the success. The first part of the film was a huge hit so obviously the crowd will come to theatres to see the sequel.”

Elaborating further, he added, “The bigger the crowds that gather the better. Let’s hope that the crowds will come to theatres also. Cinema needs to be healthy. All of us are in the same boat. For a movie to release and become a hit it Is a 1 in 100 situation. Good things should happen to producers. Artists should reap the benefits of their hard work.”

The controversy stirred over Siddharth’s comment on his interaction with Tamil YouTuber Madan Gowri. Talking about the large crowds at the ‘Pushpa 2’ Patna promotional event, the actor said that even a JCB digging attracts such crowds. He added that the footfall doesn’t signify the quality and success of the film. “That’s all marketing. In India, it’s not difficult to gather a crowd. Even a JCB at a construction site can draw a crowd. So, it’s not a big deal pulling in people in Bihar. They (Pushpa 2 team) had a song and a film, so OK.”

Moreover, the actor also added, “In our country, large crowds don’t necessarily mean quality. If that were the case, political parties would always win elections. Back in the day, people came for biryani and a quarter packet [alcohol], and maybe some still do.”

Sukumar’s passion project ‘Pushpa 2’ has emerged as the fastest title to cross the 1000-crore mark at the box office. The film amassed the staggering numbers in just six days of its release. Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.