KTR slams Telangana govt. over Allu Arjun’s arrest

BRS president KT Rama Rao slams the Telangana government’s treatment of ‘Pushpa 2’ star Allu Arjun’s arrest in connection to the stampede case. Dubbing the arrest as the ‘pinnacle of insecurity’ by those in power, KTR criticises the high-handed behaviour of the government. He slams the actor’s treatment like a common criminal despite having no direct involvement in the case.

Taking to X, KTR penned, “Arrest of National Award winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers! I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn’t directly responsible. There is always space for respect & dignified conduct. I strongly condemn the high handed behaviour of Govt.”

Moreover, the BRS leader also took a dig at Revanth Reddy drawing parallels to Allu Arjun’s arrest. He states that by the same logic, Revanth Reddy should also face an arrest. He calls for the CM’s arrest for causing the death of two innocent people who died in Hyderabad because of the fear psychosis caused by HYDRAA which marked the victims’ residences for demolition.

For those unaware, the Hyderabad police have arrested ‘Pushpa 2’ star Allu Arjun. The arrest is in connection to a stampede case that took place on December 4. A team of cops from Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad came to Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills and took the actor into custody. Reportedly the police have taken the actor in for questioning.

The arrest is in connection to a December 4 premiere of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ which resulted in the tragic death of a fan in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died in a stampede incident while her eight-year-old son Sritej required hospitalisation. The incident occurred as Allu Arjun attended the premiere with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. His attendance caused a ruckus among fans who started pushing through to get a glimpse of the star. This created a stampede situation.

