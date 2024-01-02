Shine Tom Chacko engaged to model Thanuja

Celebrated actor Shine Tom Chacko has officially sealed the deal with his longtime sweetheart, model Thanuja, in a heartwarming engagement ceremony that put an end to all the swirling speculations surrounding their relationship. Known for his memorable role in ‘Khaddama,’ Shine Tom Chacko took to the realm of social media to share glimpses of this joyous occasion.

The engagement affair, exuding intimacy and love, was a family-centric event attended by only their closest friends and relatives. On his Instagram handle, Shine Tom Chacko treated his followers to a visual delight, unveiling two separate posts capturing the essence of this significant milestone.

One snapshot showcased Thanuja, surrounded by her newfound family, as Shine affectionately gazed at her. The familial atmosphere was palpable, with other relatives seen enthusiastically cheering for the newly-engaged couple. In another delightful post, Shine shared a series of pictures capturing candid moments with Thanuja. The duo’s chemistry shone through, with one frame capturing a playful twirl and another featuring the couple donning goofy expressions.

Advertisement

The actor, clad in a stylish coral-colored floral shirt paired with crisp white pants and shoes, radiated joy and contentment. His fiancée, Thanuja, looked resplendent in a white floral blouse elegantly complemented by a white embellished skirt. The entire ensemble added a touch of sophistication to their celebratory affair.

Captioning the post with a white heart and a ring emoji, Shine Tom Chacko expressed the depth of his emotions and commitment to this new chapter in their lives. The duo’s radiant smiles and shared moments resonated well with fans and followers who flooded the comments section with warm wishes and heartfelt congratulations.

The news rippled beyond the fanbase, with numerous film fraternity members extending their best wishes to the newly-engaged couple. Shine Tom Chacko and Thanuja have undoubtedly become the new darlings of social media. They are basking in the glow of love and well-wishes as they embark on this enchanting journey together.