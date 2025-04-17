Malayalam actress accuses Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaviour, drug abuse on film set

Two days after Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious raised allegations of drug use and misbehaviour by a male co-star on a film set, she filed a complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber as well as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) against fellow actor Shine Tom Chacko.

Vincy Aloshious accused Tom Chacko of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the upcoming film ‘Soothravakyam’. Earlier, Vincy Aloshious, in an Instagram video levelled allegations of drug use and inappropriate behavior against her by the lead actor on a film set.

In the video, she recounted that both she and a female colleague faced uncomfortable situations due to the co-actor’s actions.

“He said, ‘I’ll fix it for you,’ in front of the crew when I had an issue with my costume. It was humiliating,” she said in the video.

She further alleged that the co-actor was spitting out a white powder-like substance during a rehearsal, suggesting drug use on set.

In this connection, actress Vincy Aloshious expressed disappointment over the name of the actor who misbehaved with her getting leaked to news channels. The actress expressed her displeasure over the actor’s name appearing on television news, despite the complaint being confidential.

Meanwhile, actor Shine Tom Chacko allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a surprise drug raid conducted by the police on Wednesday night. The raid was carried out based on a tip-off suggesting drug use by Shine and his companions

CCTV footage aired by TV channels showed Shine and two companions making a dramatic escape from the third floor — through a window, no less. Shine is reported to have jumped from the third floor to the second, then into the swimming pool, before dashing down the stairs toward the reception.

Incidentally, Shine Tom Chacko was acquitted in a 2015 drug case on April 14 by the Ernakulam additional sessions court, citing procedural lapses on the part of the police during the drug seizure and the arrest.

In a related development, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is reportedly considering the expulsion of actor Shine Tom Chacko following serious allegations of drug use and inappropriate behavior on a film set. An ad-hoc committee of the organization held discussions, and a final decision on removing the actor from the association could be announced soon.