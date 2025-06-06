Shine Tom Chacko and family meet with accident, father passes away

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and family was involved in a tragic road accident early Friday morning (June 6) in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district, and the accident claimed the life of Shine’s father, CP Chacko, who died at the scene, while the actor himself and his mother, Maria Carmel, sustained critical injuries and are currently hospitalized.

The mishap took place near Parayur, close to Palacode, when the car carrying Shine Tom Chacko, his father and rest of his family collided with a truck on the highway.

According to media reports, preliminary investigations indicate a collision between the family’s vehicle and a truck, though the exact sequence of events is still under review.

Shine Tom Chacko, a respected figure in Malayalam cinema, began his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Kamal, working closely with him for nearly a decade. His first appearance on screen was a small role in Kamal’s 2002 film ‘Nammal’.

He officially debuted as an actor in 2011 with Kamal’s ‘Gaddama’, portraying an immigrant facing harsh treatment abroad.

Over the years, Shine has built a reputation for his versatility and powerful performances. After initial supporting roles in films like ‘Ee Adutha Kaalathu’, ‘Annayum Rasoolum’, and ‘Chapters’, he gained wider recognition with the 2014 fantasy comedy ‘Ithihasa’, where he played the lead role in a story about body-swapping. The film became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of that year.

Shine has since taken on diverse roles, including a notable villainous character in ‘Kammatipaadam’ (2016) and a chilling portrayal of a moral police officer in ‘Ishq’ (2019), which earned critical acclaim despite mixed reviews for the film overall.

His work in ‘Unda’ (2019), a black comedy praised as one of the decade’s best Malayalam films, further cemented his standing as a skilled actor.

He has also ventured into Tamil and Telugu cinema, making his Tamil debut with the commercially successful action drama ‘Beast’ (2022) alongside Vijay, and his Telugu debut with ‘Dasara’ (2023).

Recently, Shine’s performances in ‘Kuruthi’ and ‘Kurup’ received praise from both critics and audiences alike, proving his continued relevance and talent in the industry.