Malayalam film actor among eight acquitted in drug case

The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has acquitted Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko and seven others in a case related to alleged possession of cocaine.

Shine Tom Chacko, along with Reshma, Blessy, Tincy Babu, and Sneha Babu, was arrested following a police raid at an apartment in Jawahar Nagar, Kochi, on 31 January 2015. The other accused, African national Okowe Chigozie Collins, Prithviraj, and Jasbir Singh, were alleged to have supplied 10 grams of cocaine to Reshma and Blessy.

The police conducted the raid acting on the information that a drug party was taking place at the apartment.

The court ruled in favour of the accused after blood tests confirmed none of them had used cocaine. Additionally, the prosecution could not establish that the cocaine traces found at the apartment belonged to the accused.

Shine and the four women had spent two months in jail before being granted bail by the Kerala High Court in March 2015. All eight accused, including Shine Tom Chacko, were present in court when the verdict was delivered