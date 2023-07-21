Top 5 Prabhas movies: Baahubali to Varsham

Prabhas, the Superstar of the south, has left an indelible mark in Tamil, Telugu, and now Hindi films. His talent and charisma have earned him global fame. As he is coming up with a new movie alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, let us take a look at the top 5 movies that catapulted Prabhas to success in Tollywood:

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – In 2017, Prabhas mesmerized audiences with his outstanding performance in this epic action and drama directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film became the highest-grossing in the South Indian film industry, elevating Prabhas to international stardom.

2. Baahubali : The Beginning – Released in 2015, this blockbuster film captured millions of hearts worldwide. Its grand success made Prabhas a household name, as he portrayed a dual role alongside an ensemble cast including another South Indian superstar Rana Daggubati in this Telugu and Tamil language masterpiece.

3. Mirchi – Prabhas showcased his acting prowess in this action-packed drama directed by Koratala Siva. His outstanding performance earned him accolades, including state and Nandi Awards for Best Actor. This film went on to win awards in many categories at different award ceremonies all over India.

4. Varsham – This 2004 romantic action film directed by Sobhan became a significant milestone in Prabhas’ career. The movie’s immense popularity further cemented Prabhas’ position in the hearts of his fans. Trisha and Gopichand were his co-stars in this movie.

5. Saaho – Making his Bollywood debut, Prabhas starred in this action-packed drama directed by Sujeeth. The film, simultaneously made in Telugu and Hindi, marked Prabhas’ Hindi-film debut and solidified his position as a versatile actor in different movie industries.

These top 5 movies, among a lot of movies in different languages in India, not only garnered immense commercial success but also showcased Prabhas’ versatility and talent as an actor, further solidifying his status as a beloved superstar in the world of cinema.