Shaji N Karun to review Mukesh M’s role amid harassment claims

The Malayalam film industry is facing a major upheaval as Director Shaji N Karun, chairman of the film policy committee, is reviewing actor-MLA Mukesh M’s position amid serious allegations of sexual harassment. These allegations, brought to light by actress Minu Muneer, have shaken the industry and led to increased scrutiny of its key figures.

Minu Muneer recently accused several well-known personalities, including Mukesh M, of verbal and physical abuse. Muneer’s claims involve disturbing encounters with actor Jayasurya. She alleges that they hugged and kissed her against her will. She also mentions inappropriate advances from Idavela Babu and unsettling suggestions from Maniyanpilla Raju.

Her public accusations, made via Facebook, have reignited concerns about abuse within the industry. They add to the fallout from similar accusations that led to the resignations of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Mukesh M, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly, has responded to these allegations with a press release. He has called for a fair and transparent investigation into the accusations. He has emphasized his commitment to justice and his understanding of the challenges faced by those in the arts. Mukesh also noted that previous accusations against him in 2018 were dismissed. Instead, he accused Muneer of attempting to blackmail him for financial gain.

The release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report details widespread harassment and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry. This 235-page report highlights the problematic dominance of a few influential male figures. It has spurred Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate these claims.

Adding to the turmoil, actor Mohanlal’s resignation from his role as AMMA president has intensified the crisis. His departure, along with the resignations of all AMMA executive members, comes in response to demands for those accused of harassment to step down.

In response to the Hema Committee report and the growing number of harassment claims, Kerala Police have bolstered the SIT with additional female officers. The police have committed to transferring all related cases to the SIT for comprehensive investigation. They aim to address the troubling allegations and restore trust within the industry.