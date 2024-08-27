Who is Sreelekha Mitra? Actress accuses filmmaker Ranjith of sexual harassment

Sreelekha Mitra has recently made headlines for accusing Malayalam film director and chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith, of misconduct and sexual harassment. Here’s a closer look at who Sreelekha Mitra is.

Mitra is a Bengali actress who has alleged that Ranjith misbehaved with her in 2009 in connection with his film ‘Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha.’ Her accusation has also put the Pinarayi Vijayan government under scrutiny, as it faces criticism for its alleged inaction on the Justice Hema Committee report.

Sreelekha Mitra began her acting career with a Bengali TV series directed by Dular Lahiri. She gained prominence with her role in the series ‘Trishna’ and went on to appear in various films. Her breakthrough came with Basu Chatterjee’s 1998 film ‘Hothat Brishti,’ which was a box office success. Over the years, she has starred in several notable films, including ‘Kantatar,’ ‘Aschorjo Prodip,’ ‘Swade Ahlade,’ ‘Choukath,’ and ‘Rainbow Jelly.’ Despite receiving several accolades, including BFJA and Anandalok awards, Sreelekha did not become a household name, partly due to criticisms related to nepotism in Bengali cinema.

Advertisement

On August 23, 2024, following the release of the Hema Committee Report, Sreelekha Mitra leveled accusations against Indian filmmaker Ranjith. In a conversation with PTI Kolkata, she stated, “The person in question is a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry and a national award-winning director. I went to his residence to discuss an upcoming film project, and I was uncomfortable with his behavior. He made certain advances subtly, and I felt uneasy during our discussion of the script.”

The incident reportedly occurred in 2009 at Ranjith’s flat in Kochi’s Kaloor-Kadavanthra. Allegedly, Ranjith grabbed her hand and made inappropriate advances. Realizing his intentions, Sreelekha managed to leave and return to her hotel. She also mentioned that she confided in scriptwriter Joshy Joseph about the incident that same day. Ranjith, however, has denied the allegations.

In response to the accusations, Ranjith has faced severe backlash. He also resigned as chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on Sunday. The following Monday, Sreelekha Mitra filed a formal complaint with the Kochi City Police against Ranjith.