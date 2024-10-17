‘Salaar: Part 1’ ft Prabhas breaks TV record with 30M viewers after 700cr run

Hombale Films’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has broken yet another record with its Hindi TV premiere, drawing an astounding 30 million viewers.

This achievement adds to the film’s impressive list of milestones, having already grossed over ₹700 crore at the box office and maintaining a strong presence on streaming platforms for more than 200 days.

The Prabhas-starrer, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, first made waves with its grand theatrical release. The epic action thriller not only enthralled audiences in cinemas but also dominated OTT platforms, staying among the most-watched films on Disney+ Hotstar for an incredible 200-day streak.

With its recent success on TV, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has now become the highest-rated dubbed movie to premiere on Hindi television since 2023.

This Pan-India blockbuster marks yet another triumph for Hombale Films, a production house known for delivering massive hits like ‘KGF Chapters 1 & 2’ and ‘Kantara’. The film’s massive box office collection has placed it as the 15th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It also builds on Prabhas’ growing legacy as a Pan-India superstar.

Set in the fictional dystopian world of Khansaar, ‘Salaar: Part 1’ follows the story of Deva, an exiled prince played by Prabhas, and his alliance with the current prince, Varadha, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Together, they navigate political intrigue and deadly power struggles in their quest to regain control of Khansaar, a city-state ruled by monarchy.

What truly stands out about ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is its ability to keep breaking records across different platforms. Whether it’s the box office, OTT streaming, or television, the film has managed to dominate every medium it enters. Its stellar cast, led by Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, combined with director Prashanth Neel’s dynamic vision, has created an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the sequel, ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam’, which promises to continue the intense saga that has kept viewers hooked.