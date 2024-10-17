Sidhant Gupta’s resemblance seals the deal for Nehru role in ‘Freedom at Midnight’

Sidhant Gupta, known for his performance in ‘Jubilee’, is ready to take on a role as India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in the highly anticipated OTT series ‘Freedom at Midnight’.

Directed and produced by Nikkhil Advani, this political thriller will explore India’s tumultuous journey toward independence, highlighting key historical events and influential figures that shaped the nation.

Nikkhil Advani has shared insights into the challenging casting process for this ambitious project, emphasizing the importance of finding actors who could genuinely portray these iconic leaders.

“Casting for this project was no easy feat,” Nikkhil explained. “It was critical to find actors who could truly embody these iconic leaders. Our casting director, Kavish, was brilliant in identifying the right talent, and the prosthetics done by Jagdish Dada and his team ensured seamless transformations.”

Interestingly, Nehru’s character was the last to be cast. “We needed someone who could authentically embody Pandit Nehru,” Nikkhil remarked. “While Sidhant Gupta’s talent was undeniable, it was his striking resemblance to Nehru—especially his nose. That ultimately sealed the deal.”

‘Freedom at Midnight’ will also feature an ensemble cast, including Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, and Ira Dubey. Together, they will bring to life the complex motivations, conflicts, and sacrifices of pivotal figures. It will shed like on historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and of course, Jawaharlal Nehru. The series is based on the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

‘Freedom at Midnight’ is the production of Emmay Entertainment, in collaboration with StudioNext and Sony LIV. It is ready to stream on Sony LIV in November.