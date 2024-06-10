Rashmika’s ‘Sooseki’ song from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ sets internet on fire: WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna, widely adored as the “national crush,” has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest sensation, ‘Sooseki,’ featured in the much-anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ Since its release, fans have been pouring out their love for the talented actress and her electrifying performance, flooding social media platforms with words of admiration. The infectious beat and mesmerizing choreography of ‘Sooseki’ have struck a chord with audiences, propelling the song to instant stardom.

The fervor surrounding ‘Sooseki’ song is palpable, with an overwhelming response flooding Instagram. Fans have gone all out, creating over 7000 reels showcasing Rashmika’s iconic moves from the song. These reels not only highlight the song’s widespread popularity but also serve as a testament to Rashmika’s immense appeal and influence.

Rashmika’s dance moves have transcended the silver screen, inspiring fans to put their own spin on her magic through Instagram reels. The sheer volume of reels featuring Rashmika’s signature steps underscores her significant impact on contemporary culture. Fans aren’t just celebrating the song; they’re also expressing their deep-seated admiration for Rashmika’s undeniable talent and charm.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ promises to be another blockbuster, helmed by acclaimed director Sukumar under the Sukumar Writings banner and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers.

The film features Allu Arjun reprising his titular role, supported by a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shanmukh, and Ajay Ghosh, all returning to their roles from the previous installment. As the second installment in the Pushpa series and the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ expectations are sky-high for this action-packed Telugu-language drama.