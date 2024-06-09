Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’ to clash with ‘Pushpa 2’

Nikhil Advani’s action-drama, ‘Vedaa,’ originally slated for a July 17 release, is now set to release on Independence Day, clashing with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ The film stars Sharvari Wagh as Vedaa, an aspiring boxer, with John Abraham playing her mentor. Wagh’s Vedaa embarks on a herculean quest to fight an unjust system with Abraham’s help.

The film is inspired by true events and is touted to be an action-packed, gripping rollercoaster ride. Discussing the film, director Nikhil Advani previously stated, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired by real events and is a reflection of our society, pushing the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience. I’m glad to finally announce the release date, and I hope the audience is moved as much as we were when we first heard the story of Vedaa.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)

Sharing the poster on Instagram, John captioned it, “Get ready to unleash the action,” hinting at a nail-biting story packed with jaw-dropping action sequences. Alongside John and Sharvari, the film stars Abhishek Banerjee of ‘Paatal Lok’ fame and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

The teaser piqued fans’ curiosity as Sharvari’s name appears before John’s in the credits, despite Abraham being her senior. On this, Nikhil Advani told E Times that the idea emerged from a conversation between John and himself. The film is called ‘Vedaa,’ and it is due to character of Sharvari Wagh, John’s character joins her quest to overthrow an unjust system. They believed this move felt like the right thing to do.

‘Vedaa’ is set to clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year following the immense success of its prequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ The upcoming release will continue the narrative of Pushpa Raj after he ascends to power, featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.

The box office clash between these two anticipated releases is sparking curiosity among fans and critics alike, and whether one will affect the collections of the other remains to be seen.