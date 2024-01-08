Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda getting engaged in February?

Love is in the air for South Indian cinema’s heartthrobs, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, as whispers of their engagement in February 2024 swirl around the industry. The duo, who have been linked romantically for quite some time, seem ready to take the plunge into the next chapter of their relationship, with plans to officially announce their engagement in the second week of February.

Despite the fervent speculations surrounding their relationship, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have maintained a tight-lipped stance, neither confirming nor denying the rumors. Their love story has remained largely shielded from the public eye, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official statement from the actors.

Fueling the rumor mill, Rashmika recently joined Vijay in Hyderabad for a joyous Diwali celebration at his residence. The couple, often spotted vacationing together, has become a favorite among fans, who avidly follow their every move. A particular airport sighting added fuel to the fire when Rashmika was wore a hoodie identical to one previously donned by Vijay. Enthusiastic fans speculated that the actress was proudly flaunting her beau’s attire.

The lovebirds, who first shared the screen in Telugu blockbusters like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade,’ have not only dazzled audiences with their on-screen chemistry but have seemingly translated that spark into a real-life romance.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna made her mark in Bollywood with her debut in ‘Goodbye,’ starring alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. In 2023, she captivated audiences with her performance in ‘Animal,’ where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor.

Vijay Deverakonda, last seen in ‘Kushi’ alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has exciting projects in the pipeline. Fans eagerly await his appearance in Parasuram Petla’s ‘Family Star’ and Gowtam Tinnanuri’s ‘VD 12.’

As the spotlight shifts from their on-screen endeavors to their off-screen love story, fans are bracing themselves for the much-anticipated official announcement of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement, marking a new chapter in their fairy-tale romance.