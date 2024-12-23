‘Dhop’ song from ‘Game Changer’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani set the stage on fire

The makers of ‘Game Changer’ have dropped an electrifying new song, ‘Dhop’, and it’s already creating a buzz.

Featuring the dynamic duo Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the song is going to get you moving with its catchy beats and high-energy choreography. From the infectious lyrics to the sizzling dance moves, ‘Dhop’ checks all the right boxes for a chartbuster.

The track is sung by Thaman S, Raja Kumari, Prudhvi, and Sruthi Ranjani Modumudi, with the Tamil version penned by Vivek and the Hindi lyrics crafted by Raqueeb Alam.

The song officially launched at a grand event in Dallas, USA, where Ram Charan himself shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking the audience and event organizers for a memorable night.

The makers had teased the ‘Dhop’ song earlier on YouTube, describing it as a “high voltage” track, promising to get fans on their feet. And judging by the reactions, they’ve certainly delivered.

The excitement surrounding ‘Dhop’ comes just after the release of the highly anticipated trailer for ‘Game Changer’, which dropped last month in Lucknow. The one-minute teaser offers a glimpse into Ram Charan’s character, an IAS officer who transitions from preparing for the UPSC exams to battling corruption in the political system. His character’s declaration, “I am unpredictable,” adds a layer of intrigue to the film’s storyline.

Directed by Shankar, ‘Game Changer’ features a star-studded ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The film is ready to hit theaters on January 10, coinciding with the Pongal festival.

In addition to ‘Game Changer’, Ram Charan has several exciting projects lined up, including a collaboration with director Sukumar and the much-anticipated ‘RC 16’.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is gearing up for her roles in ‘War 2’, alongside Hrithik Roshan, and ‘Don 3’, where she stars opposite Ranveer Singh.